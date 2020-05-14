‘Adopt A Senior’ honors Trousdale Class of 2020

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Class of 2020 has had to miss out of several of the milestones that would normally mark their final few weeks at Trousdale County High School, from prom to pictures and even their graduation ceremony.

Many communities have been finding ways to celebrate their seniors, including parades, posters and gifts. The Trousdale school system has been posting daily Senior Salutes with each student’s formal photo, cap & gown photo and information about their future plans.

Locally, Kayla Mungle and Olive Drab have helped spearhead one way to honor the soon-to-be alumni via the “TCS Adopt A Senior” Facebook page.

“What really made me decide to do this is seeing how hard it’s affected my brother,” said Mungle, “and after seeing the Wilson County page it was just heavy on my heart to do this for our community.

“I just noticed that Trousdale County didn’t have one yet and just felt like it was something our community needed as well.”

Mungle’s brother attends Lebanon High School and a similar program has been ongoing in Wilson County and other communities across Middle Tennessee.

Drab said the group is also hoping to put on a prom in July for the students who had to miss out on one of the highlights of their senior year.

“We want to give a makeup prom just for the seniors,” she said. “A lot of the girls already bought their dresses and had plans.”

Participants can choose to “adopt” one of the seniors who posts their information on the page and provide gifts, congratulations and well-wishes. Out of 83 members of the TCHS Class of 2020, 71 had been adopted as of May 11.

“That poster is supposed to contact whoever adopts them and give ideas – their favorite snacks, candy, something they may need for college – anything like that,” Mungle said.

Seniors who have been adopted have expressed their gratitude for the support being shown by the Trousdale County community.

“I think it’s a cool thing for us seniors,” said Ben Chumley. “It shows that people in the community care for us and shows that they are sad for us not being able to finish our senior year.”

“The community has been really supportive and really trying to help the seniors out,” said Hailey Givens. “It’s made it a lot better to know people are behind you during this time. It gives you a sense of happiness beyond what you would get at school.”

The response has in fact been so strong that most of the seniors have been “adopted” four different times.

“We’ve been trying to keep it fair and make sure no one gets overlooked,” Mungle said. “Everyone who has already posted on the page about their senior, they’ve been adopted.

“Right now we’re encouraging all senior parents to go on there and post their child.”

The Facebook page is titled TCS Adopt A Senior for anyone seeking more information.

“Our seniors have been through a lot and it’s something to put a smile on their faces,” said Mungle.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]