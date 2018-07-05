‘Books & Bites’ bus makes its debut in Trousdale County

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County school system was to unveil its mobile library/cafeteria bus during this week’s July 4 parade before taking the bus on a test run next week.

The ‘Books & Bites’ bus is an old school bus that has been converted into a library and cafeteria that will begin running full-time in the summer of 2019. The bus is a joint venture between Trousdale County Schools and the Hartsville Rotary Club, which helped provide funding for the conversion of the bus.

‘Books & Bites’ is designed to help support summer nutrition and also to help meet the school district’s goal of having 90 percent of third-graders reading at grade level by 2022. The name was submitted by a middle school student as part of a contest earlier this year.

The bus was to be part of the July 4 parade and was then on display in Hartsville City Park during the ‘Music in the Park’ event.

‘Books & Bites’ will have a limited run next week from July 9-13 with two daily stops: at the corner of Carr Street and Rogers Street from 11-11:25 a.m., and at the park from 11:35 a.m.-noon.

“July will be used as a test pilot and will only provide free meals for youth ages 2-18 this summer. However, plans are in place to provide meals for the entire 2019 summer, in addition to supporting the school’s Kindergarten through third-grade literacy program next year,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.

For questions about ‘Books & Bites,’ please contact the Trousdale County Board of Education at 615-374-2193.

