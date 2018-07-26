Bus drivers still needed as new school year starts

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

As a new school year starts, Trousdale County Schools are focusing their efforts on finding more bus drivers.

Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said three drivers would drive double routes to begin the 2018-19 school year.

“We’re getting route schedules done and we’ll post them on our website (tcschools.org),” Satterfield said. “Then we’ll text parents and try to get them to look at them.

Satterfield said the district still had four bus driver positions open – three full-time spots and a substitute.

Bus No. 9, which route covers Hawkins Branch Road, Gravel Hill Road and Skillet Creek Road, does not have a driver and bus service will not be offered in that area until a driver can be found.

“We’ve got candidates working on taking their written tests and driving tests,” Satterfield said. “It’s going to be a little while.”

Whether any kind of grace period for students on Route 9 would be available “remains to be seen,” according to Satterfield.

“There’s no law about providing transportation to students,” he said. “It’s a service we want to provide. We understand it’s an inconvenience to parents, but we don’t have any solutions.”

A bus driver shortage caused the school system to consolidate two routes last year.

The same system will be used for the doubled routes this year, with students who are picked up earlier being the first to be dropped off after school. Those picked up at normal times will be dropped off later.

“We’ve been recruiting candidates since the end of school, and we’ve had a lot of interest,” Satterfield said. “When they find you have to go through all the qualifications, their interest wanes.”

Reducing the chronic absentee rate (absent 10 percent of the time – 18 days) at all three schools is also a concern for the new school year. According to state figures, for 2017-18 the chronic absenteeism rate at the elementary school was 6.2 percent and 6.6 percent at the middle school. However, the high school’s rate was 17.6 percent.

The state goal is 10 percent or lower.

“This is going to be a real target for us going forward,” Satterfield said.

The Power Friday schedule for the 2018-19 school year has also been released. On those Fridays, students will be dismissed from school at 12:15 p.m. and teachers will stay for professional development training.

Those days will be Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 26, Nov. 30 (2018), Jan. 25, Feb. 8 and March 1 (2019).

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.