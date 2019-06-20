Colleges honor Trousdale County students

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Ryan Goke of Hartsville was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Goke was initiated at Murray State University.

Goke is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann, who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

Dean’s List students: The following Trousdale County students made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester at the following colleges & universities:

Volunteer State CC – Dean’s List & Honor Roll: Madison Bowen, Megan Freeman, Dustin Gober, Kaleigh Hughey, Michaela Kelly, Jeremiah Pinzur, Hannah Steva, Megan Stiltner;

Union – Kody Scruggs;

Tennessee Tech – Kelly Bell, Ilysa Crouch, Kyle Goke, Hannah Gregory, Will Henry, Christa Hodge, Sara Kennedy, Stuart Martin, Rance Muirhead, Moses Pinzur, Mason Quinn, Jessica Sheehan, Amber Slagle, Salem Sullivan;

Tennessee Tech – Graduates – Kace Cook, Kyle Goke, Christa Hodge, Sara Kennedy, Rance Muirhead, Amber Slagle;

Cumberland – James Babcock, Wiley Barton, Emily Smith, Mary Haley, Paige Hrobsky, Michaela Marcellino, Natalie Presley.