By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Pictured are the winners of Trousdale County Farm Bureau’s essay contest.

Fifth-grade students participated by writing an essay titled “Why is Agriculture Important?”

Winners from left were Dylan Kennedy, Jackson Arkle, Hunter Cothron (grand prize winner) and Abigail Parris. Not pictured is Kenidy Hatter.

Farm Bureau Women’s Committee representatives Mary Grace Gregory and Judy Woodard presented awards to the students.