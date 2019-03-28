Hartsville student invited to present at prestigious research conference

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Hartsville student is among a group from Trevecca University invited to make presentations on undergraduate research at a national conference in Georgia.

Sarah Murray, a history major at Trevecca, will make two presentations at the National Conference on Undergraduate Research (NCUR), to be held April 10-12 in Kennesaw, Ga. The conference allows undergraduate students from across the country to present research in their academic field of study.

Murray’s work is in two areas: “Geisha and Prostitutional Japanese Society” and “Mussolini’s Quest for Africa.”

She will be one of 17 Trevecca students invited to attend the conference. Participants were chosen from over 4,000 undergraduate applicants, according to a press release provided by Trevecca.

“I did two research papers last semester for two different professors, and they both felt I should submit them,” Murray said. “They selected both of them, which is pretty exciting.”

Murray said she would make two 20-minute presentations to a panel of experts, who will critique her work and provide feedback.

Murray and attendees will also attend an Atlanta Braves game while at the conference.

“It’s a huge event; I’m very, very excited,” Murray said. “There’s not many presenting two topics. Research is a labor of love.”

Murray’s faculty sponsor, Dr. Erica Hayden, assistant professor of history, attended the NCUR as an undergraduate student and understands the importance of participating in academic research.

“I’m looking forward to seeing [our students] present their research at NCUR because that is a great experience for students to give professional presentations to a wide audience,” Hayden said.

