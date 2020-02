High school recognizes principal’s list, honor roll students

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County High School recognizes the following students who made the honor roll or principal’s list for the second nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year.

PRINCIPAL’S LIST

9th Grade: Elizabeth Harris, Levi Johnson, William Lannom

10th Grade: Ethan Boles, Dustin Burton, Madison Farley, Raina Guimont, Jaxson Henley, Tytus Mann, Zander Napier, Phillip Zarichansky

11th Grade: Mason Basford, Claire Belcher, Katelyn Brown, Rebecca Chapman, Heath Chasse, Makayla Crook, Destiny Douglas, Kirsten Eversole, Hannah Hailey, Cooper Helson, Elijah Henderson, Dalaney Lyons, Natalie Russell

12th Grade: Cameron Carr, Garrett Dies, Faith Freeman, Deli Garcia-Santiago, Hailey Givens, Daniel Hartley, Morgan Hendrix, Brianna Porter, Makenli Sadler

HONOR ROLL

9th Grade: Cecilia Araiza, Brian Banks, Summer Brandon, Elizabeth Crabtree, Xochil Garcia-Santiago, Hannah Griffy, Victor Hamilton, Trinity Hayes, Naomi Napier, Autumn Parrish, Isaiah Towns, Harley Walker, Faith Wright, Miriam Zarichansky

10th Grade: Jenna Allen, Jarred Boles, Thomas Brown, Kane Burnley, Bryce Carman, Anthony Etter, Jess Holder, Mason Maddox, Jeremy Smith, Piper Triplett, Kierra White

11th Grade: Kegan Day, Shayla Doney, Taylor Ellis, Sidney Gregory, Erin Hix, Jazzlynn Marshall, Zachary Taylor, Faith Winter

12th Grade: Peyton Anderson, Asia Araiza, Ben Chumley, Chloe Donoho, Seth Finley, Josie Garrett, Caila Henley, Titus Henley, Will Holder, Scot Loerch, Haleigh Mungle, Makenna Reed, Brett Roberson, Tori Simmons, Sierra Stafford, Emilie Summers, Wyatt Verville