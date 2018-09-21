Jim Satterfield Middle named as 2018 Reward School

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Jim Satterfield Middle School was one of 318 schools statewide to be designated as a ‘Reward School’ on Friday by the Tennessee Department of Education.

Reward schools are those that are improving overall student academic achievement and student growth for all students and for student groups, and they are identified annually. In 2018, 318 schools in 85 school districts – about 20 percent of schools in the state – earned Reward status.

Director of Schools Clint Satterfield and JSMS Principal J. Brim McCall made the announcement to students and teachers during an assembly.

“The new state accountability model makes us look at education in a whole new way,” Satterfield said. “In the past, it was top 10 percent in growth and top 10 percent in achievement. It’s criteria-based.”

“It’s not just about As, Bs, Cs, but it’s about your effort every day,” McCall added. “If you give effort every day and you’re focused, good things will happen.”

Science scores at JSMS rated fourth in the state on last year’s TNReady tests, with 86.8 percent of students rated as proficient – well above the state average of 60.2 percent. English/Language Arts rated No. 23 and Math rated No. 24 in the state at the middle school level.

JSMS also rated a Level 5 (highest possible) in growth (increase in scores from previous year) on TNReady. Literacy growth went from a Level 1 in 2017 to a Level 3 this year.

Additionally, chronic absenteeism (missing 10 percent or more of the school year) fell from 8.6 to 6.6 percent.

“With the new accountability standards, I was pleasantly surprised,” McCall said. “We do a great job with (achievement and growth). We did everything really well this year.”

The new accountability framework is based on principles that all schools can be successful and all Tennessee students must be served well. It includes a variety of measures, including chronic absenteeism and discipline, ACT performance and TNReady scores. All schools are rated both on how they serve the full student population and how they are specifically serving student groups that have historically been underserved: students with disabilities, English learners, economically disadvantaged students, and black, Hispanic, and Native American students.

“More students are becoming proficient each and every year,” Satterfield added. “The real benefit is the work Mr. McCall does every day with teachers, students and parents. It’s a team effort. It’s about achieving and getting better every day.”

Satterfield also noted that TCHS missed out on Reward status this year by one-hundredth (.01) of a point in the state’s scoring system.

This is the first time JSMS has been named as a Reward School. Trousdale County High School received the honor in 2012 and 2014, while Trousdale Elementary was honored in 2013.

Satterfield also noted that TCHS missed out on Reward status this year by one-hundredth (.01) of a point in the state’s scoring system.

“I am awful proud of the students, the teachers, Mr. McCall and all the staff,” Satterfield said.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports