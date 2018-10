Jim Satterfield Middle School recognizes honor roll students

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Jim Satterfield Middle School wishes to recognize the following students for making the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the first nine weeks of the 2018-19 school year.

PRINCIPAL’S LIST

8th Grade: Elizabeth Harris, Trinity Hayes, Autumn Parrish

7th Grade: Erin Chen

6th Grade: Matthew Baker, Marley Dalton, Hana Tucker, Owen Zarichansky

HONOR ROLL

8th Grade: Justin Burnley, Elizabeth Crabtree, Hannah Griffy, Victor Hamilton, Levi Johnson, John Meininger-Scott, Isaiah Towns, Warren Wagener, Miriam Zarichansky

7th Grade: Rob Atwood, Zion Badru, Kallie Jo Cornwell, Parker Day, Brooke Dismang, Mason Eden, Julia Jones, Avery McEvoy, Madison Rolin, Alexander Smitley, Robert Wilson

6th Grade: Krysten Adcock, Ethan Badru, Ayden Beal, Addie Bennett, Kylie Carman, Beryl Chen, Ty Cothron, Elizabeth Denning, Kayleigh Dunn, Abby Elmore, Caiden Gregory, Korlynn Harper, Emma Grace Holder, Mary Linville, AnnaBelle Miller, Malia Morgan, Kyson Noble, Reagan Petty, Clay Sanders, Alexis Smitley, Niera Woodmore