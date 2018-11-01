Marching Yellow Jackets compete at Bethel Invitational

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County High School Marching Yellow Jackets continued to make history Saturday night at the Bethel University Renaissance Marching Invitational.

The Jackets won Class BBB with third place Field Commander, second place Guard, first place Percussion and first place Band. In the Purple Division, consisting of the small bands, Trousdale County took third place Guard, first place Percussion, and first place Band. Finally, the Marching Yellow Jackets won the Purple Division Sweepstakes Award for highest score with Field Commander, Guard, Percussion and Winds factored in together.

“This is truly a special night,” said band director Rob Joines. “In the regular competition season, this band has won its class three times, and won its division twice! This has never been done before by any marching band in the history of Trousdale County!”

Joines also pointed out that senior tuba player Noah Cartwright’s parents were met on the field after awards by Bethel University Band Director Keith Cottrill. He informed them that Cartwright would be extended a scholarship offer at the Division I Marching Band State Championship next Saturday at Riverdale High School.

The competition was also adjudicated by the same judging panel that will work this week’s state championship. “To be judged by the same association that will judge us next week is golden,” said Joines.

This is the second year that Trousdale has traveled to West Tennessee to compete.

“Last year they saw us when they traveled to Middle Tennessee and they called us to invite us to their competition. This resulted in several scholarship offers. One of last year’s seniors, JP Angel, is now a freshman on scholarship at Bethel,” Joines said. “As our reputation has increased, so has our footprint across the state. People know Trousdale County and associate it with quality.”

Trousdale County concludes its competition season with the preliminary round of the state championship at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Riverdale High in Murfreesboro. Tickets are $15. If Trousdale makes the Finals segment, the Marching Yellow Jackets will get to march their show again for a top-10 ranking.