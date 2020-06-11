Marching Yellow Jackets get back to playing

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The sounds of school extracurricular activities are beginning to be heard across Trousdale County once again as summer looms. The crash of football tackles, the crack of a baseball bat – and the sound of the Marching Yellow Jackets band.

Trousdale County High School’s award-winning band was able to resume practicing last week after a nearly three-month layoff forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had not played since March 6, when we had gone to get our annual assessment,” said band director Rob Joines. “We got top scores on prepared music… and sight reading. “Next week, it was a combination of giving them a few days off for scoring well and a tornado watch one afternoon. Then the next week, we came to school on March 16 and that was the last day.

“It’s the longest the band program has gone without playing since probably 2003.”

“The band’s like our second family,” added field commander Ethan Boles, a junior at TCHS. “We lost out on three months and it does hurt a little. But we’re starting to sound better.”

Even though the band has resumed playing, there are nods to the requirements for social distancing seen during practice. Band members keep six feet apart at all times and are screened upon arriving for practice. They wash hands before receiving an instrument and only 10 band members can be in the room at any one time. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks when practicable.

“We’re following the recommendations of the CDC, the National Federation of High Schools, the TSSAA, and Dr. (Clint) Satterfield and the principals,” Joines said. “Obviously if they’re playing an instrument they can’t wear masks then, but they do have them on when they can.”

Normally as June begins, the band members would be working on their show for the fall season, which is often seen on Friday nights during halftime of football games. Instead Joines said he is working on “stopping the bleeding,” or the loss of skill that comes with an unexpected layoff – much like the so-called “summer slide” seen in students’ academic work after time off.

“We just went through all kinds of musical exercises, some light physical conditioning; just to get them ready again to be able to play,” Joines said. “It’s definitely had an effect. We’re not as good as we were in March.”

“(Getting back) has been good because I’ve been doing nothing all around the house,” said senior Skye Guimont. “It feels good to be part of the group again.”

“It’s my fifth year playing band,” added junior Anthony Etter. “The changes to my daily schedule took some getting used to. Last year I played a different instrument so being off made the adjustment harder.”

Staying busy

Band members were at one point able to take their instruments home to practice, similar to how students were allowed to take Chromebooks home to do schoolwork.

“All the kids came and got their instruments, and I gave them music to play so they could do a bit during the three months we were off.”

But for musicians, nothing hones their skills like live performance.

So Joines took it upon himself to find a way to allow the band to simulate live play. The result was a video of students performing “The Star Spangled Banner” that is currently posted on the school system’s website at tcschools.org.

Joines sent individual pieces of the anthem to each band member who participated, broken down by their respective instrument. Band members were asked to record themselves playing the particular section they received and send that video back.

The band director then used software to combine the different videos into one, which was submitted to the school system and published online in May.

“Our field commander’s parents recorded him conducting the anthem,” Joines said. “I posted that on my teacher website and each kid could watch him conduct, listen to it being played and play along to their part.

“When you start placing them together, it sounds like it does when they’re live. It took scores of hours of editing, but it turned out to be a very nice video.”

Joines said the band wanted to dedicate the video to the teachers “who never stopped working” despite schools being closed. From preparing assignments to contacting students each week to feeing nearly 400 kids per week, Joines said Trousdale County is “blessed to have the school system we have.”

“We want to honor all these teachers, the staff, the custodians, the bus drivers.”

Looking forward, Joines said the band’s intention was to have a competitive show available for performance by the fall.

“It’s being worked on right now and we’re going to start practicing it as soon as possible,” he said.

The band’s numbers are down slightly, as the early end to the school year kept Joines from being able to recruit incoming seventh-graders. Joines said he thought there would be somewhere around 30-35 kids participating, but said he would recruit seventh-graders once school resumes.

The band’s annual July trip to camp is also up in the air for now, as Joines said he had no information yet to make a decision.

The annual Marching Yellow Jacket Invitational is still scheduled to take place on the last Saturday in September. The contest has grown into one of the larger events in Middle Tennessee and in past years has been one of the largest statewide.

Maintaining the standard set in recent years is a priority for both current members and Joines. In the last two years, the Marching Yellow Jackets have placed 11th and ninth at the state championships.

“The overall goal every year is to win a state marching championship. This year, the goal is to maintain the program,” Joines said. “Their No. 1 priority right now is to keep the program alive.”

