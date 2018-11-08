Marching Yellow Jackets place ninth at state competition

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County High School Marching Yellow Jackets ended their best season ever by making even more history at the 41st annual Tennessee Division I Marching Band State Championship on Saturday night at Riverdale High School.

For the first time, the Marching Yellow Jackets reached the finals round and finished their storybook year ranked in ninth Place in the state of Tennessee. Furthermore, junior trumpet player Makenna Reed won Best Soloist in the preliminary round of competition.

“Making finals is the dream of every marching band student in Division I, and is always one of our top two goals of the year,” said TCHS Director of Bands Rob Joines. “This means that your marching band program is in the top ten schools in the entire state.”

Trousdale County was ranked seventh Place after the preliminary round.

In addition to the band, the Percussion Corps finished in 10th place, the Guard Corps finished in sixth place and field commander Molly O’Connell finished in ninth place. Senior Noah Cartwright and junior Phillip Grant were tied for third-place soloists in the finals round.

The day began for Trousdale County with a rousing speech given by former JSMS football coach Brandon Eden.

“Coach Eden has long been a great supporter of our program, and he won back-to-back-to-back middle school conference titles, so I thought perhaps some of that would rub off on us, and it did,” said Joines. “He reminded our kids that they represent Trousdale County.

“Trousdale County Schools are tops in academics and in athletics. The instrumental band program can now say that they can field a top-ten marching band as well. We have great leadership from our Director of Schools, Clint Satterfield, our Board of Education, and our principals – Teresa Dickerson at TCHS and J. Brim McCall at JSMS. They give our students so much support”!

Finally, seniors Cartwright and percussionist Caleb Hendrix received multiple scholarship offers totaling over $144,000. According to Joines, since 2003 every senior that has needed a band scholarship has earned at least one offer.