Marching Yellow Jackets score big at weekend events

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County High School Marching Yellow Jackets scored several historical firsts on Saturday, Sept. 15, as they entered into the marching competition season.

Trousdale County received Second Place Band, Guard and Percussion in Class D, and received First Place Horn Line and Third Place in the overall Small Division at Hendersonville High School. The Second Place Band, First Place Horn Line, and Third Place overall in Small Division has never been done before by the Marching Yellow Jackets.

In addition, the Band traveled to Clarksville Northeast later in the day and earned Second Place Band, and First Place Guard and Percussion.

“The kids have worked on the show very hard since April, and they spent hundreds of hours over the summer getting ready for the competitions this year,” said Director Rob Joines. “I am really proud of our program right now”

Trousdale County travels to the Highland Rim Invitational in Westmoreland on Saturday at 10:05 a.m., followed by the Station Camp Marching Invitational at 1:45 p.m. The Marching Yellow Jackets will host their annual invitational on Sept. 29, with 20 high school bands expected to compete.