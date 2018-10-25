Marching Yellow Jackets sweep awards at Forrest competition

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County High School Marching Yellow Jackets resumed their winning ways by sweeping Class A in all captions at the Middle Tennessee Small Band Championship on Saturday, Oct. 13 at Forrest High School.

The Jackets received First Place in Guard, Percussion, Field Commander and Band. The band also scored second out of the first eight bands that comprised Class A and AA, and finished third out of the seven bands that are classified in Division I, which is composed of schools with a TSSAA enrollment of 500 or less.,

“Our band really bounced back this week after a poor performance at Lebanon,” said Director Rob Joines. “We faced a lot of adversity during the week, and I was proud of the resilience and focus that our kids showed. The Lord has really blessed us.”

The Marching Yellow Jackets also wished to thank the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department for rescuing their band trailer the previous Friday night.

“Without the help of several deputies, we would not have been able to get our trailer to the football game at Cascade. They really went above and beyond,” added Joines.

At Forrest, the Percussion finished sixth overall, the Band finished eighth overall, and Field Commander Molly O’Connell finished tied for fourth place. The Marching Yellow Jackets had an open date because of fall break and will resume their schedule with a trip to Bethel University on Oct. 27.