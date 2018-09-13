Meet Monica Carson, Trousdale Elementary’s SRO

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Each of Trousdale County’s three schools now has its own School Resource Officer (SRO) after budget negotiations between the school system, sheriff’s department and county government.

Serving in that capacity at Trousdale County Elementary School is Monica Carson.

Carson is an Army veteran who served overseas in Germany and Afghanistan before entering law enforcement.

“I joined the military straight out of high school and served three years, including a year’s deployment in Afghanistan,” she said. “Then I got into law enforcement. We moved around quite a bit and settled here in Hartsville.”

Carson previously served as a police officer in Trezevant in West Tennessee before following her husband to Middle Tennessee. He is a contractor for the U.S. Air Force and works in Nashville.

“We chose to come to a small town,” Carson said. “We don’t like the big city.”

Carson says she was attracted to the SRO position because of the opportunity to be around and to “be a positive influence” on the children of Trousdale County.

“Some kids come in and think, ‘There’s a cop! Who was bad? Or what went wrong?’ ” she said. “That’s not the case at all.”

