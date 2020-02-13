Parents asked to use judgment after illness closes Trousdale schools

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

As Trousdale County students return to school after an unexpected break due to illness, officials are asking parents to exercise caution and good health practices.

Director of Schools Clint Satterfield announced last week that schools would be closed from Feb. 6-11 because of student illness. Extracurricular activities were also canceled during the break. Classes resumed on Feb. 12.

“We wanted to close schools in a way that gave us the best opportunity to provide a solution to the problem we’re having,” Satterfield said.

Satterfield told The Vidette that a stomach virus, flu and strep throat were becoming more prevalent in the student population and that the time off would hopefully break the cycle of transmission.

“While we’re out of school, our janitors are cleaning and disinfecting everything: hallways, classrooms, desks, doorknobs, restrooms,” Satterfield said. “Our cooks are coming in (Tuesday) and cleaning too.”

Satterfield added that parents are asked to use good judgment about sending their child to school if they are not feeling well or are symptomatic.

“If their child comes home sick, please don’t send them back until they’ve been fever free for 24 hours,” he said. “The best way to avoid getting sick, of course, is to wash your hands and practice good hygiene.”

Trousdale County Schools will still have a Power Friday on Feb. 14, with students dismissed at 12:15 p.m.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]