Report: Fewer Trousdale students need remedial college math, ELA

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County students had a lower rate of requiring remedial math and English classes at the college level than the state average, according to a report released last week.

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission released a report last week that said nearly half the high school graduates in Tennessee enrolled in higher education during the 2016-2017 school year needed some sort of remedial classes during their freshman year of college.

According to the report, a statewide average of 46.3 percent of the students enrolled in higher education needed remedial classes in math, and 30.3 percent needed remedial classes in reading. Students will need to take remedial classes if they score an 18 or below on the ACT in various sections, according to the report.

Trousdale County, meanwhile, had rates of 24.0 percent needing remedial math and 26.0 percent needing remedial English.

“Being better than the state average certainly aligns with our goals of making sure all our students are ready for postsecondary education,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. He declined further comment, saying he had not yet had an opportunity to examine the THEC report.

Nearly 63 percent of Davidson County students needed help in math, while 47 percent needed help in reading, according to the report. In Sumner County, the numbers were 44 percent for math and 25.4 percent in reading. In Wilson County, 37.7 percent needed remedial classes in math, and 23.1 percent needed help in reading. Macon County reported rates of 46.5 percent in math and 35.1 percent in English, while Smith County reported 32.1 percent math and 22.6 percent English.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected] Contributing: Angie Mayes, Lebanon Democrat