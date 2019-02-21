School Board approves $1M bid for elementary school renovations

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s School Board approved a bid for just over $1 million in renovations to the elementary school during last Thursday’s meeting.

Board members accepted a bid from FTM Contracting out of Cookeville that totaled $1,009,000 for work to take place over the summer break.

The contract will cover replacing doors and windows, renovations to restrooms, painting the interior of the building and replacing water fountains.

Director of Schools Clint Satterfield told The Vidette the funding would come from the school system’s fund balance and had already been earmarked in the 2018-19 budget by both the School Board and County Commission.

“Both of these are very good bids; they’re within $700 of each other,” Satterfield. “The difference is in the linear feet on the wainscot (wall paneling). That makes my recommendation FTM.”

Board members also approved a mini-grant for the elementary school to cover incentive programs for student achievement. Similar mini-grants were approved in January for the middle and high schools.

Satterfield added that the school system would apply for a grant under Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed initiative to expand vocational education opportunities.

“The big thing for us is the expanded dual enrollment. We’ve got two dual enrollments now (TCAT and Vol State); that will increase to four. That’s really going to help our students down the road,” Satterfield said.

“We’re going to feature our mechatronics and nursing education programs.”

Satterfield also added that Trousdale County Schools were rated No. 13 in the state in the 2019 NICHE rankings. He also noted achievements by the school system in 2018, including Jim Satterfield Middle being named a Reward School and high performance on TNReady tests.

“That’s outstanding,” Satterfield said. “Only because of your (board) leadership are we able to make those accomplishments.”

Trousdale’s ranking is up from No. 17 in 2018. The district was rated No. 10 in 2015 and No. 9 in 2016. The NICHE rankings factor academics, teachers, culture & diversity and parent/student surveys.

Trousdale had an overall B+ score, with a B+ in academics, teachers, diversity and college prep. Trousdale rated C+ in clubs & activities and A- in health & safety.

