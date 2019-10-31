School Board approves additional kindergarten class

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

School Board members approved the hiring of an additional kindergarten teacher at Trousdale County Elementary during its Oct. 17 meeting.

The request came from Director of Schools Clint Satterfield and will keep the school within state regulations regarding class size at the school.

As of Oct. 17, the school system had 79 more students than it did during May. There were 102 kindergarten students enrolled for the 2019-20 school year as of Thursday as well.

