School Board grants tenure to four teachers

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County School Board approved tenure for four teachers during its meeting last Thursday.

Board members approved tenure for Canaan Bowman (high school math), Ashley Ewen (middle school math), Blake Satterfield (middle school science) and Kayla Wilkerson (middle school science).

In order to be eligible for tenure, a teacher must have five years of service in Trousdale County schools and receive evaluations of either “above expectations” (score of 4 on a 5-point scale) or “significantly above expectations” (5 score) in each of the last two years. The state board of education sets the guidelines for teacher evaluations.

“All these teachers are recommended for tenure as soon as they can be recommended,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “They really believe in and connect with kids. They take their jobs seriously and we’re glad to have them here.”

“What these three have done in my school is amazing,” added JSMS Principal J. Brim McCall, who noted that Ewen, Satterfield and Wilkerson have combined to receive 5s in all but one of the five years, with the other being a 4. “The impact it’s had on my school is great. When you have young teachers come in and succeed, it raises the bar for everybody.”

Board members also approved proposed bylaws for a new Parent-Teacher Association that is being formed.

“We had a wonderful experience with the old PTA, and I’m glad this one is going to be system-wide,” said board member Johnny Kerr, who was formerly principal at the elementary school. “They supported our education goals and always asked what we could do to help promote that.”

The board also approved mini-grants for the middle and high schools of $2,660 each. The funds will be used to promote various student incentives in attendance and achievement.

Also approved was the proclamation of Feb. 7 as Principal Appreciation Day.

In his director’s report, Clint Satterfield noted the resignation of Brad Waggoner as football coach and said his goal was to have a replacement named by Feb. 8.

Band director Rob Joines and members of the Marching Yellow Jackets also presented the School Board with commemorative T-shirts in recognition of their support of the band program. The band placed ninth in the state – its best finish – and made the state finals for the first time.

