School Board hires architect for JSMS roof project

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s School Board has retained the services of COPE Architecture for planning the replacement of the roof at Jim Satterfield Middle School.

During last Thursday’s meeting, Director of Schools Clint Satterfield laid out a timeline for getting the project underway.

Satterfield said he hopes to have a bid opening no later than April 16 and present a bid to the County Commission at its April 27 meeting. Construction would begin as soon as possible after school ends in May.

During budget negotiations last year, the county and school system struck a deal in which the county would finance a new roof at the middle school in exchange for the schools receiving no new tax money for two years. The school system also will make the first payment on the roof under the agreement.

“COPE has done several projects for us,” Satterfield said. “When we did the energy efficiency work at all three schools… they did that work.”

The company already has a floor plan for the middle school, which should make the planning process easier, Satterfield added.

The architectural costs will be 6 percent of the total project cost. The school system will use money it budgeted for the first-year roof payment to pay for that, with the understanding that the county will reimburse once the total financing is in place.

“This new roof will hopefully help extend the life of that building for many years to come,” said board member Johnny Kerr.

Board members also approved the creation of a single-participant wrestling program at Trousdale County High School beginning in the fall of 2020.

That participant will be Rob Atwood, who will be a freshman this fall and is a two-time AAU state wrestling champion. His parents, Robby & Beverly Atwood, have agreed to shoulder the costs involved in their son’s wrestling at the high school level. An unpaid, non-faculty coach will be appointed by Satterfield at some point before the next school year.

The single-participant requirement was set by the board, meaning the program will not be open to other students unless they seek and receive board approval.

The board also set Friday, Feb. 7 as Principal Appreciation Day.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]