School Board OKs elementary roof repairs

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County School Board approved up to $20,000 in emergency repairs to the roof at Trousdale Elementary during last Thursday’s meeting.

Director of Schools Clint Satterfield told board members workers had discovered a series of blisters on the roof while performing other warranty work on the facility.

“They got up there and found blisters,” Satterfield said. “We told them to go ahead and fix it while they were there.”

Board members also authorized an annual inspection of the football stadium as required by the board’s insurance.

Satterfield also discussed the bonuses paid to teachers under the district’s Strategic Compensation Plan.

Teachers receive bonuses of up to $3,000 based on certain benchmarks achieved by the school over the course of the year.

For the 2018-19 school year, teachers at Trousdale Elementary received a $2,143 bonus based on hitting 10 of 14 benchmarks. Teachers at Jim Satterfield Middle received a $2,454 bonus on hitting 9 of 11 benchmarks. Trousdale County High School instructors got a $2,727 bonus on hitting 10 of 11 benchmarks.

“It’s not a zero-sum game where you get it or don’t get it; you can get part of it,” he told board members.

Principals also receive a bonus based on the benchmarks, while Satterfield received a $7,250 bonus based on hitting 29 of 36 indicators. The director’s bonus is covered by his contract.

Board members also approved allocating a $12,100 uTrust grant into four areas. The ‘Books & Bites’ mobile library and Imagination Library will each receive $2,000. Student A-Teams at each school will receive $600 and each school receive $2,100 in mini-grants that can be used for incentive programs.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]