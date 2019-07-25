School Board OKs tuition rate for out-of-county students

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The School Board approved two policy changes during its July 18 meeting regarding out-of-county students and use of school facilities.

Under the policy approved by the board, out-of-county students who wish to attend Trousdale County High School may now do so by paying a $3,000 tuition fee, or $1,500 per semester.

Payment will be required by two weeks before the start of the semester, and all out-of-county students will require the approval of the director of schools.

“This is something we’ve talked about for some time,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.

Concerns were raised by TCHS Principal Teresa Dickerson about mid-year transfers, as the modified block system used at the high school could lead to new students losing credits.

Dickerson also raised concerns about increased class size and getting students with disciplinary issues, but board members said transfers would be scrutinized and did not have to be accepted if potential problems were spotted.

“We would check up on them before y’all make a decision on whether to accept them. That’s the key,” said board member Johnny Kerr.

The board also approved an increase in the cost of using school facilities by outside groups from $25 to $100 per hour. The director of schools retains the ability to waive that fee at his discretion.

The School Board has called a special meeting on Thursday, July 25 at 6 p.m. to address the schools’ 2019-20 budget after its request was rejected by the Budget & Finance Committee last week.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.