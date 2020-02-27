School Board recognizes Trousdale’s Teachers of the Year

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s Teachers of the Year were recognized by the School Board during its Feb. 20 meeting.

Amy Brown, Melissa Loerch and Penny Story were on hand and received praise from board members, their colleagues and Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.

“The important thing about our Teacher of the Year award is they are chosen by their peers,” Satterfield said. “We are very pleased to have them here.”

“We’re so lucky to have you guys,” added board chairman Regina Waller.

Brown, who teaches Special Education at Trousdale Elementary, was presented by TCES assistant principal Deanna Zarichansky.

Zarichansky presented a number of comments from fellow teachers at TCES who said they were inspired by Brown’s positive attitude and her commitment to education.

JSMS Principal J. Brim McCall presented Loerch, who also teaches Special Education.

“She’s done an amazing job… She’s also versatile and was my co-English chair and ran our professional developments,” McCall said. “She’s a consummate professional and a lifelong learner.”

TCHS assistant principal Ben Johnson presented Story, who is the high school’s Teacher of the Year for the third consecutive time.

“You could go door-to-door and see the sheer impact she leaves with everybody,” Johnson said. “I could not think of anyone more deserving to not only receive the award once, but three times.”

In his director’s report, Satterfield updated the board on work being done at the middle and high school to replace doors and locks in efforts to better ensure student safety.

Satterfield also noted ongoing work with architects in preparation for replacing the middle school roof over the summer. The plan is to have a bid opening and receive funding from the County Commission in April, with work to begin once school is out in May.

Board members also voted unanimously to extend Satterfield’s contract as director of schools by two years, through 2024.

“We are very blessed to have Dr. Satterfield as our director of schools,” Waller said. “When we go to conferences, all the other people want to talk to him and see what we’re doing in Trousdale County.”

Board members also approved a contract for ENA to provide Internet service to the school system at a monthly cost of $470. That contract will run through 2024.

The board also approved March 6 as Teachers Appreciation Day.

