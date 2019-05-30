School Board votes to certify teacher’s dismissal

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County School Board voted last Thursday evening to certify the dismissal of a preschool teacher who is facing child abuse charges.

Carla Haynes was arrested on April 26 and charged with child abuse after reports that she allegedly dragged a student by the ankles through a hallway and into a classroom. She is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Haynes was suspended that same day by Director of Schools Clint Satterfield and video of the incident later came to light. She has since been dismissed from her teaching position at Trousdale County Elementary School.

In a letter to School Board officials, Satterfield stated that Haynes “used inappropriate, unreasonable and unjustifiable physical force” and “violated state laws governing safe relocation of students… and reasonable use of corporal punishment… as well as Board policies.”

Haynes has 30 days to appeal under state law. An appeal would first be made to an impartial hearing officer who would have no ties to any party involved. Under Tennessee Code Annotated 49-5-512, further appeals could be made to the School Board or in Chancery Court.

“Taken together, these violations indicate that Ms. Haynes is not able to effectively teach students or to serve as a positive role model for them and for others,” Satterfield stated in his letter.

Board members voted 4-0 to certify the dismissal as Denice Jackson was not present Thursday.

The board is next scheduled to meet on Thursday, June 20 at 6 p.m.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.