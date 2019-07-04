School registration event scheduled for July 9 at TCES

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County Elementary School will hold Kindergarten and New Student Registration for the 2019-20 school year on Tuesday, July 9 from 4-7 p.m. at the school, which is located at 115 Lock Six Road, Hartsville.

Pre-K and Head Start applications will also be taken at this time. If applying for either of these programs, you must bring proof of your income in addition to the items listed below. Acceptance to both Pre-K and Head Start is contingent upon meeting income guidelines.

Students are eligible for kindergarten if they turn 5 years of age by Aug. 15, 2019. Students accepted for Pre-K and Head Start programs must be 4 years old by Aug. 15, 2019.

The following items are required during registration and must be provided before attending school.

A physical dated 1/1/19 or later completed by your doctor/medical provider (the Trousdale County School Entry Medical Examination form is provided online at tcschools.org). All Kindergarten students and other students attending school for the first time must have a physical. All other new students need a physical as a part of the cumulative record transferred from the previous school or must provide a new physical;

An updated copy of the child’s immunization record on the Official Tennessee Certificate of Immunization. If you are coming from out of state or your child’s immunization record is not on the Official form, your immunizations must be transferred to the Tennessee form. This can be completed at the Trousdale County Health Department office or by your medical provider);

An original certified birth certificate (not a “Mother’s Copy” or hospital certificate). If your child was born in Tennessee, you can get this from the local Health Department for a small fee;

Proof of Legal Custody if divorced or involved in a child custody issue, including 1) Birth Certificate and/one of the following: A) Parenting Plan or B) Court order; and

Proof of Residency (Custodial guardian must live in Trousdale County and meet one of the following two):

If you own the property in Trousdale County: Property Tax Statement & ALL of the following A) Tennessee Driver’s license (with matching address); B) Two Utility bills (electric & water);

If you rent the property in Trousdale County: Lease Agreement & ALL of the following A) Signed lease agreement; B) Tennessee Driver’s license (with matching address); c.) Two Utility bills (electric & water).

The information about registration, along with the Trousdale County School Entry Medical Examination form, are available online at tcschools.org. For more information, contact the Trousdale County Board of Education at 615-374-2193, Trousdale County Elementary at 615-374-3752, or the School Health Office at 615-374-0907.

Please remember that all of the schools have limited hours of operation during the summer, but voice messaging is available. More regular hours of operation will resume the second week of July.