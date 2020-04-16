Schools continue updates to education plans

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was written prior to Wednesday’s announcement that schools would be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.)

Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield spoke via video Monday morning to update parents and students on education plans.

In his video message, Satterfield reminded parents of the continuity of learning plans (CLPs) that were sent out by teachers last week.

These consist of optional, non-graded work that students can do to help mitigate the loss of learning while school is out. Classwork is available either online or via paper and pencil. Teachers contacted all students last week to determine what was needed on a case-by-case basis, and Chromebooks were handed out to students in grades 6-12 whose parents signed to take responsibility for them.

Satterfield said 120 Chromebooks were handed out at the high school (roughly 30 percent of students) and 170 at the middle school (roughly 50 percent).

Teachers will contact students each week to offer feedback on work and will be available by email if parents have any questions or concerns. Each teacher also has a website that can be accessed through the schools’ site at tcschools.org.

If a student is not being reached by their teacher, parents are urged to contact the principal by email.

Satterfield said staff had worked on plans for high school registration, with forms having been mailed out last week. Forms for incoming freshmen and sophomore students include a self-addressed stamped envelope and parents are asked to return those forms by April 17. For incoming juniors and seniors, a registration code was to be sent to the student’s school email address on April 14, and students will have until April 20 to register.

A cap & gown pickup day will be announced shortly for graduating seniors. Once a date is set, it will be texted to students and also placed on the schools’ website and high school sign.

Satterfield said the high school was “looking into a live, but online stream” of a graduation ceremony on May 22 if necessary.

Band students were also able to pick up their instruments at the high school on Wednesday, April 15 at the trailer in front of the school.

The Tennessee State Board of Education met last Thursday and decided on several adjustments regarding the 2019-20 school year as it pertains to student requirements for senior graduation and underclassmen passing to the next grade.

The following measures were adopted:

Students in the 12th grade shall receive as their spring semester grade the grade they had in the course as of March 20. The state board left open the possibility of school districts providing remote online learning opportunities in order for students to improve their grades. But the grade as of March 20 will serve as the baseline grade for each student. The same holds true for underclassmen, as their grades will be tabulated on the basis of their grade as of March 20 with the same opportunities to improve their grades with online or additional work.

Graduation credit requirements have also been lowered. Students will now need four credits of math, four credits of English/language arts, three credits of science and two credits of social studies in order to graduate.

End-of-course exams for the spring semester will not be scheduled and will not count as a percentage of the student’s grade.

Senior students this year will not be required to take and pass the civics exam.

Also, students receiving an occupational diploma in the 2019-20 or 2020-21 school year may receive that diploma if they can show work experience of at least one year.

Students who are in the 12th grade but did not take the ACT or SAT during their junior year will not be required to take it. Students who are in the 11th grade this year will not be required to take the ACT or SAT to assess their post-secondary readiness.

TCAP tests will not be required of students this year.

