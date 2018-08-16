Schools update parents on bus driver needs

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

All school bus routes in Trousdale County are once again open as of last week.

A shortage of bus drivers prevented Bus #9 from operating at the start of the school year. But a driver has been hired for the route, which covers Hawkins Branch Road, Gravel Hill Road and Skillet Creek Road, and service began last Friday.

“We had a bus driver come in Monday who was driving for a bus tour company and she had her licenses ready to go,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “She started Friday, so our Bus 9 families went without service for nine school days.”

Three drivers are continuing to drive double routes and Satterfield thanked them for helping out during a time of need for the school system.

“We’ve had a lot of employees step forward to help with this problem of not having enough drivers,” Satterfield said. “We can’t say enough good things about our employees who are doubling those routes.”

Satterfield said four drivers have passed their written tests and will take their driving tests in the next two weeks. If they all pass the driving test, they could begin driving around Labor Day and end the doubling of routes.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding our families have shown. I’ve had plenty of parent calls, but no complaints,” Satterfield said. “We appreciate everyone cooperating with us.”

