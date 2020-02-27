Sen. Mark Pody touts vocational education at TCAT visit

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Students at Hartsville’s Tennessee College of Applied Technology received a visit Monday morning from State Senator Mark Pody.

Pody, whose district includes Wilson, Smith and Macon counties, spoke on the importance of vocational education and the impact it can have beyond the classroom.

“I was given the wonderful opportunity to work at minimum wage because I did not graduate high school,” Pody told the assembled students. “I got to work three jobs trying to raise a family and I did not understand why education skills mattered.”

Today, Pody operates a life insurance company in Lebanon and has served in the Senate since 2018.

“Your past experiences do not have to hold you down from your future opportunities. You can achieve whatever you want if you work and apply yourself,” he added.

Pody said he was a strong supporter of vocational education, especially the TCAT locations in Tennessee. As an example, he said on an initial tour of Hartsville’s TCAT facility, he asked about a seemingly low graduation rate in a particular program.

“They said, ‘People are coming here because our graduates are in such demand, they’re hiring even before they get their graduate certificates…’ I was so impressed, I have been a supporter ever since.”

According to TCAT’s website, 342 students earned a certificate or diploma in the last year, with 92 percent of those employed in their field of study.

One of the tools used at Hartsville TCAT is membership in SkillsUSA, a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce.

SkillsUSA works in three areas: personal skills such as work ethic, professionalism and responsibility; workplace skills such as communication, teamwork and leadership; and technical skills grounded in academics.

“It is a career technical education weaved into the academics,” said TCAT instructor Sheila Anderson, who along with Angie Anderson heads the SkillsUSA program in Hartsville. “We create world-class workers with these skills.”

“We incorporate the three areas to help our students grow in the area they study,” added Angie Anderson.

TCAT Hartsville will be sending three students to the SkillsUSA state competition in March. In past years, TCAT students have won gold status at the state level in welding and job skills demonstration, with some competing at the national competition.

“I’ve learned a lot; I’ve come out of my shell a lot since being in SkillsUSA,” said Jessica Rader, one of the students participating in the program.

“It lets some of the younger students see us doing things; it’s a leadership role,” added student Kemilyah Locke.

To learn more about SkillsUSA, visit skillsusa.org. More information about TCAT Hartsville and its programs is available at tcathartsville.edu or by calling 615-374-2147.

