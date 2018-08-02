Sheriff gives School Board update on SRO plans

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Sheriff Ray Russell updated the School Board on efforts to place school resource officers (SROs) at all three county schools during the board’s July 26 meeting.

During budget negotiations in May and June, the county and school system agreed to a 50/50 split of the salaries for three SROs, estimated at $150,000 total. That delay prevented SROs from being in place at the start of the school year, according to Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.

Russell said SROs are expected to be at the elementary and middle school full time by Aug. 15.

“I’ve got one at the elementary now who’s working part time and training,” Russell told The Vidette. “By Aug. 15, both of them will be full time. They’re dropping in now on a regular basis.”

Deputy Joseph Buehler will fill the SRO position at the middle school, Russell said. The sheriff’s department has hired Monica Carson to serve as the elementary SRO.

Russell said Carson has prior law enforcement experience in West Tennessee and is also former military.

“She’s training in house and in school at other times,” Russell said. “She’s got to learn our procedures, that kind of thing.”

The school system is also arranging for SROs at each school to have an office, including access to cameras.

In the meantime, Russell and other deputies have made it a point to visit the schools on a regular basis, the sheriff said.

