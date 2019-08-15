Sheriff says SRO guns don’t stay at Trousdale schools

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A break-in that resulted in the theft of a school resource officer’s weapon in Macon County last week might raise the question of what steps Trousdale County takes to prevent such an incident.

On Aug. 8, a break-in was reported at Red Boiling Springs Elementary School and an AR-15 rifle was reportedly among the items stolen. Media reports indicate the rifle was locked in a gun safe that two men broke into.

Both suspects were later arrested in Macon County and are now facing charges.

Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell told The Vidette that SROs in Trousdale schools do not leave their weapons in the school when they are not on site.

“There’s nothing left there overnight or on weekends. We take our stuff with us,” Russell said.

Russell did not comment on what weapons an SRO has available to them, but noted that weapons are kept in gun safes while the SRO is at school and on duty.

All three Trousdale County schools have an SRO on duty and have since 2018.

