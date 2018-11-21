SkillsUSA students show appreciation to Trousdale veterans

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The SkillsUSA students at Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Hartsville recently gave back to local veterans.

Last week, to show their appreciation, they bought breakfast and lunch for 15 TCAT students and instructors who have served our country. Their service project is also reaching the veterans of our community. The students on both the Hartsville and Wilson County campuses collected and gave $300 to help fund the American Legion, Post 56, of Hartsville.

SkillsUSA is a national membership association that serves students who are preparing for careers in technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations. SkillsUSA’s mission is to empower its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens.