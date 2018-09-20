TCAT Hartsville receives $3,000 donation from AT&T

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

As part of AT&T’s continuing commitment to supporting quality education across Tennessee, the company has donated $3,000 to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Hartsville.

The contribution will provide for the purchase of wireless networking equipment that will help support training for high-skill jobs requiring technology-based skills throughout Tennessee.

“The training supported by this contribution will help provide our students the skills required to compete in today’s technology-based economy,” said Mae Perry, President, Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Hartsville. “Creating and maintaining a workforce that is ready to meet the needs of our region is vitally important and through donations like today’s we will be able to reach even more Tennesseans.”

This donation is part of AT&T’s $81,000 gift to the Tennessee Board of Regents. Funding will provide 26 TCATs up to $3,000 to purchase new wireless networking setups used to teach infrastructure design, security and planning, and to practice implementing and protecting networks and operating plans. As a result, students will have expanded opportunities to learn the skills they need for careers in information technology fields.

“As Tennessee’s economy continues to grow we must focus on workforce readiness to ensure employers have the skilled workers they need to flourish,” said State Senator Ferrell Haile. “And colleges of applied technology are instrumental in preparing our workforce to meet the needs of an ever changing 21st-century economy.”

“Higher education often creates a pathway to prosperity for those looking to quickly enter the job market and today’s announcement aims to enrich that opportunity for more students,” added State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver. “AT&T’s investment in programs like this exemplifies its commitment to furthering education in Tennessee.”

“TCAT-Hartsville does a tremendous job preparing students to enter the workforce with a strong foundation for future success,” said County Mayor Stephen Chambers. “Thanks to their commitment to quality education, Tennessee has a first-class workforce ready to meet the needs of the rapidly evolving 21st-century economy.”

Tennessee’s information technology and technical needs are growing at an exponential rate, creating increased demand for well-trained IT personnel that are crucial to the economic development of Tennessee businesses and industries.

“Through AT&T Aspire, we are focused on developing a 21st century workforce that can promote continued prosperity and a stronger economy across Tennessee,” said AT&T Tennessee Director of External and Legislative Affairs Dennis Wagner. “We are excited to continue our support for the TCATs to help more students gain the high-demand skills necessary to compete for quality job opportunities and to empower more students to reach their highest potential.”