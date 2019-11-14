TCAT Hartsville receives $995K vocational state grant

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville’s Tennessee College of Applied Technology will be the recipient of nearly $1 million in grant funding under the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) program.

TCAT-Hartsville will receive $994,995 in grant funding through the program. The grant was announced on Nov. 7, one week after Gov. Bill Lee toured the Hartsville facility.

“GIVE Award funding will allow TCAT Hartsville to expand its advanced manufacturing training capacity in its service area including high school students from Trousdale, Jackson, Macon, Smith and Wilson counties,” said Jonathan Smallwood, Vice President of TCAT Hartsville.

“TCAT Hartsville’s proposal focuses on closing the gap for high schools students continuing on to college. This program will add dual enrollment capacity for high school students in Advanced Manufacturing, Industrial Maintenance, Mechatronics, Machine Tool Technology and Welding Technology.”

Get the rest of the story by picking up this week’s Hartsville Vidette!