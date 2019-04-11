TCAT Hartsville welder wins at state competition

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

For the second year, Dilling Group Inc. (DGI) was proud to host the 2019 Tennessee SkillsUSA Welding and Team Welding Fabrication Competition at its Charleston Regional Office.

Over the course of the two days, there were 90 students (56 high school and 34 community college) from across Tennessee participating in this two-day event. In addition to postponing shop production for the event, the Dilling Group team provided judges.

The need for a well-trained, skilled trade workforce has become critical and DGI is committed to developing young people for a fulfilling career in the industrial construction and maintenance fields. Dilling’s partners, Airgas and United Rentals, provided essential services and sponsorship to the project and are much appreciated for their effort.

The awards presentation was held on Wednesday, April 3, at the Chattanooga Convention Center with 2,200 contestants and 300 instructors and volunteers in attendance. The winners were:

Welding Competition – Post Secondary:

Gold – Lucas Canter from TCAT Morristown

Silver – Nathanial Clanton from TCAT Crossville

Bronze – Max Burgner from TCAT Elizabethton

Welding Competition – Secondary:

Gold – Raymond Sullivan from TCAT Hartsville

Silver – Whitten Williams from Ben W. Hooper CTE, Newport

Bronze – Daniel Phillips from Scott High School, Huntsville

Welding Fabrication Team Competition – Post Secondary:

Gold – TCAT Nashville

Silver – TCAT Pulaski

Bronze – TCAT Dickson

Welding Fabrication Team Competition – Secondary:

Gold – Team A from Pulaski Technology at Giles County High School, Pulaski

Silver – Team F from York Institute, Jamestown

Bronze – Team J from Unicoi County High School CTE, Erwin

Now that the state competition is complete, DGI will provide additional assistance and training to the winners for the SkillsUSA National Event to be held in Louisville on June 24-28.

DGI Project Manager for the event, Melvin Nay, commented that “the students were truly engaged in the competition and will be great additions to the workforce when they complete their studies.”

DGI Southeast Regional Manager, Jerry Hamilton, said: “We fully recognize that the future of our industry is wholly dependent on replenishing our workforce with skilled individuals committed to team goals. The SkillsUSA Framework supports this effort and we’re proud to support them in this endeavor.”

SkillsUSA’s mission is to empower its members to become world-class workers, leaders, and responsible American citizens. The focus of the contest was to evaluate each student’s preparation for employment and to recognize outstanding students for excellence and professionalism in the field of welding and fabrication.

Dilling Group Inc is an industrial contractor headquartered in Indiana with multiple regional offices in Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Celebrating 70 years of experience, DGI has a long history of investing in the recruitment and training of young people in the skilled trades and this is just one example of its commitment to a strong and well-trained workforce. For more information about the Dilling Group, please visit dillinggroup.com.