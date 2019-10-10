TCAT students’ tour provides learning experience

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Administrative Office Technology class of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) recently gained the opportunity to visit two important resources in our community.

The group first visited the non-profit Trousdale County Community Help Center to learn the administrative and managerial side of the organizational workflow.

The second visit was to the Administrative Offices of Trousdale County. Students learned not only of the importance of each office, but day-to-day activities in which their TCAT education would be put into action.

