TCES, JSMS recognize Character Counts winners

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County Elementary School and Jim Satterfield Middle School recognized a number of students for showing good character in the 2018-19 school year as part of the Character COUNTS! program.

Character COUNTS! is the nation’s most widely used character development framework, adopted by schools as well as youth, sports and civic organizations. It is based upon shared beliefs and consensus values, the “Six Pillars of Character.” These are qualities and traits associated with good character.

For October, the pillar was Responsibility.

The nominations for students to be recognized for displaying this pillar are as follows:

TROUSDALE COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

RESPONSIBILITY: Rhett Butler, Farmer Gregory, Olivia Cunningham, Kennedy Moore, Connor Byrd, Ty Swords, Ethan Snow, McKenzie Drown, Camden Bullock, Kenley Cato, Kenley Eicher, Braylon Lee, Khloie Cox, Andrew Nelson, Arika Higginbotham, Ava Cothron, Maggie Linville, Peyton Adkins, Isaiah Rotella, Dylan Kennedy, Whitney Parrish, Dominick Dotson, Levi Ellis, Jayden Douglas

JIM SATTERFIELD MIDDLE SCHOOL

Tyler Andrews, AnnaBelle Miller, Jonas Scruggs, Molly Deloy, Seth Barthel, Joshua Anderson, Tyler Polston, Andrew Popeleski, Miller Smith, Jacob Willson, Sophia Scaleria, Caleb Presley, Kingston Mclain, Jeffery Alexander, Larenz Watkins, Elijah Tomlinson, Cheyenne Foster, Seth Barthel, Jacory Burnley, JD Marshall, Abby Vaughn, Xochil Garcia, Logan Beasley, Kassidy Tomlinson, Seth Barthel, Logan Beasley, Emma Johns, Ricky Smith, Brooke Dismang, Jordyn Dunbar