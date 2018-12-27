TCHS band pair selected to play with Vandy orchestra

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Although the marching season is long past, the Trousdale County Instrumental Music Program continues to study and perform music.

The Trousdale County High School and Jim B. Satterfield Middle School Combined Advanced Concert Band performed its annual Christmas Concert on Thursday, Dec. 13. In addition, the Marching Yellow Jackets marched in the Westmoreland Christmas Parade on Dec. 1 and in the Trousdale County Christmas Parade on Dec. 8.

“Since July 1, our students have had 36 public performances,” said TCHS Director of Bands Rob Joines.

In addition, two students from TCHS, MaKenna Reed and Phillip Grant, auditioned and were selected to be part of the prestigious Nashville Repertory Orchestra at the Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt.

“TCHS has had a great tradition of students being involved with the youth programs at Vanderbilt,” said Joines. “We have had students in the esteemed Curb Youth Symphony, which is the top program, and also in the Philharmonia, which is the next level down. We are thrilled for Phillip and MaKenna to be able to break into the Repertory Orchestra and continue the tradition.”

Once the second semester begins, students will be practicing nine hours a week preparing for the Middle Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association (MTSBOA) Concert Performance Assessment in March.

“Trousdale County Schools has a very healthy Instrumental Music Program. We want citizens to know that they are getting the most bang for their buck,” added Joines.