Tennessee colleges to see low tuition hikes this year

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees recently approved the record fourth year of low tuition increases, including two campuses remaining flat.

UT Knoxville and UT Chattanooga will not increase tuition for undergraduate students for fiscal year 2018-19. UT Martin will have a 3 percent tuition increase, which is within the Tennessee Higher Education Commission range of 3 percent or less.

In March, trustees approved not increasing UT Health Science Center tuition for in-state or out-of-state undergraduate students.

UT President Joe DiPietro said the support of Gov. Bill Haslam and the state legislature as well as the Board’s commitment to low tuition made the zero increases – something unseen since 1984 – possible.

“I’m also pleased that at a time when stories of high student debt make headlines, 44 percent of UT undergraduates finish with a bachelor’s and without debt,” he said. “That beats the national average of 30 percent of students graduating without debt.”

At UT Knoxville, students will see some fee increases. The student program fee will increase by $22 per student while the capital fee will increase by $14 per student. Any fee increases at UT Chattanooga would cover increased operating costs for specific programs.

UT Martin students also will see some fee increases. UT Martin’s program and service fee will increase by $32 per student, as approved by the Student Government Association, to enhance programming to a multicultural perspective. UT Martin also will establish a green fee of $10 per student, at the request of the Student Government Association, to create a Center for Sustainability.

This meeting also was the last for all of the current trustees. At the request of Gov. Bill Haslam, the legislature approved the University of Tennessee Focusing on Campus and University Success Act. The act restructures the Board and reduces the size of the Board to 12 trustees from 27. New board members begin their service on July 1.

Also, The Tennessee Board of Regents approved student tuition rates for the 2018-19 academic year last week – a 2.7 percent increase at community colleges and 3 percent at colleges of applied technology, the fourth consecutive year of increases under 4 percent and the lowest four-year average increase in decades.

Because there is no across-the-board increase in mandatory fees (fees paid by all students in addition to tuition), the effective increase in tuition and fees combined is 2.4 to 2.6 percent for community college students taking 15 credit hours per semester and 2.8 percent for technical college students.

The tuition increase is the second lowest in 27 years; last year’s 2.6 percent increase at both the community and technical colleges was the lowest since 1991-92.

Community college tuition is charged on a credit-hour basis. The new rate will be $164 per credit hour up to 12 hours, a $4 increase, and $34 per credit-hour above 12, a $2 increase. Community college students taking 15 credit hours will pay $2,070 in tuition, or $54 more per semester. Because mandatory fees slightly vary by institution, their combined tuition and mandatory fees will range from $2,198 to $2,240.

Students at the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology, who take programs on a trimester basis, will see a $35 per trimester increase in their tuition, to $1,204. Their combined tuition and mandatory fees for an academic year of three trimesters will increase by $105, to $3,842.