Trousdale band competes at Blue Devil Invitational

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County High School Marching Yellow Jackets’ performance at the Blue Devil Invitational in Lebanon yielded mixed results Saturday.

The Percussion section scored highest in Class A and also scored higher than any percussion section in the entire competition, beating larger bands such as Gallatin, Hendersonville and Wilson Central as well.

“I am very proud of our Percussion Section,” stated Band Director Rob Joines. “They have not had an instructor this year, and have worked themselves very, very hard. They are really a great example of the ‘Core Action #3’ that our district is striving to achieve.”

The excellent performance by the Percussion could not, however, rescue the Band from finishing in a disappointing third place in the class. Trousdale County lost to Forrest, which placed second, and Westmoreland, which placed first and also won the Small Division.

“Our Winds did not perform well. That’s my fault,” said Joines. “We are going to get better.”

On Saturday, the Marching Yellow Jackets will travel to compete in the Middle Tennessee Small Band Championship at Forrest.