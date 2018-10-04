Trousdale band hosts 17 bands for annual competition

By Amanda Gregory, For The Vidette

Friday nights on the Creekbank are reserved for football, but on the last Saturday of September the field belongs to the band.

Saturday marked the 14th annual Marching Yellow Jacket Invitational as 17 bands from across Middle Tennessee marched onto John Kerr Field to compete with the hope of being the best.

Shows this year ranged from movie themes to pop rock, tributes to Creedence Clearwater Revival and Elvis and music from Phantom of the Opera.

Gallatin’s Green Wave was the highlight of the day, winning Most Entertaining, Best Percussion and being named the overall best performer. Gallatin’s win ended a long run by Forrest, which had won 12 of the previous 13 Hartsville competitions.

“We had a wonderful day! Gallatin edged Westmoreland for the Sweepstakes Trophy by one-tenth of a point. This was the closest Yellow Jacket Invitational in our 14 years,” said TCHS Band Director Rob Joines.

Gallatin also won the Super Parents award, as parents assisted after hearing that Watertown’s band needed help with its equipment.

Jackson County took Best Up and Coming Band honors for its tribute to Elvis. Forrest took Top Field Commander with a perfect score, while also winning Top Guard and Best Solo.

Westmoreland was named runner-up and the day ended with an exhibition performance by the Marching Yellow Jackets.

Joines thanked the following bands for competing: Macon County, Portland, Cumberland County, Upperman, Middle Tennessee Christian, Gordonsville, Watertown, Livingston Academy, Hickman County, DeKalb County, Jo Byrns, East Robertson, Mt. Pleasant, Watertown, Forrest, Westmoreland and Gallatin.

The Trousdale County High School Band also thanks the parents, students and all the local businesses that sponsored trophies.

“The field was in great shape, especially considering that it had rained almost the entire week and we couldn’t get the lines repainted. Much thanks goes to Coach Waggoner and his staff for supporting the band and allowing us to host this event! This was a great community event,” Joines said.