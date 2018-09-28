Trousdale band scores big at Westmoreland competition

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County Marching Yellow Jackets continued their winning ways on Saturday, Sept. 23 at two separate competitions.

The band made history for the second week in a row as it received Second Place Percussion and First Place Guard in Class 2, and also finished First Place in the entire Small Division of Class 1, 2 and 3. The Marching Yellow Jackets finished third out of the entire competition.

This was the first time they have ever won a divisional title, as well as the first time they have ever scored higher than former state champions Forrest High. In addition, the soloists for Trousdale also finished in second place overall, losing out only to soloists from Clarksville High.

The Marching Yellow Jackets then traveled to the Station Camp Marching Invitational, where they finished with Third Place Percussion, First Place Guard and First Place Band. This performance was the highest they have finished at this prestigious competition.

“God has continually been blessing us,” said Band Director Rob Joines. “Our kids have been working very, very hard. We still have a lot of work to do if we are to reach our ultimate goal this year of making finals at the Tennessee Division I Marching Band State Championship.”