By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County Marching Yellow Jackets scored another historical first on Saturday at the Middle Tennessee Small Band Championship at Forrest High School.

The Yellow Jacket band scored First Place in Class in Guard, Field Commander and Band, and also for the first time earned third place overall in the same categories. Only the two largest marching bands, Cascade and Shelbyville, scored higher.

