By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County was one of four school districts in Tennessee to raise its graduation rate by at least five points in 2018-19, according to figures released by the state on Monday.

Trousdale County’s graduation rate was at 98.9 percent, up six points from the previous year, according to state figures.

Overall, 67 districts improved their graduation rates from 2018 to 2019.

