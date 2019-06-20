Trousdale County Class of 1969 holds 50th reunion

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County High School Class of 1969 recently held its 50th class reunion, which was attended by 32 of the 54 members of that class.

Pictured from left are, front row: Sammy Dixon, Bill Price, Karen Clark Luhrs, Pat Sullivan Kulas, Kaylee Needham, Donna Kerr Bartley, Sue Carey Reynolds, Barbara Wright, Janie Gregory Winfree. Second row: June Raney Aldana, June Hamlet Thompson, Mike Cornwell, Theresa Howell Stanford, Barbara Gammons Scruggs, Ray Morgan, Bill Huffines, Jerry Dickerson, Judy Gerrisen Guffey.

Back row: Rosie Cliff Donoho, Reita Beth Stone West, Jimmy Anthony, Mike Williams, Steve Ford, Wayne Holt, Stanley Holder, Harold Carman, Buddy Freeman, Mike Carey, Wayne Vantrease, Don Eckel.

Attendees not pictured are Nancy Scruggs Langford, Charles Carter.