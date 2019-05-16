Trousdale County High School celebrates 2019 Senior Day

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County High School celebrated the 89 members of the Class of 2019 with teachers, administrators and families last Friday at the school’s annual Senior Day.

A number of organizations were on hand to present scholarship awards to students from the Class of 2019, and each of the seniors set to graduate were recognized during the assembly.

Among the awards presented were the Rotary Club’s scholarship, which went to Justin Freeman, Hartsville Masonic Lodge (Caleb Hendrix and Carlton Reece), Wilson Bank & Trust (Noah Hrobsky), Citizens Bank (Connor Belcher), Band Boosters (Noah Cartwright) and Farm Bureau (Connor and Cooper Belcher).

Athletics awards were also represented, with Dyson Satterfield taking the Golden Spikes Award (baseball) and Gene McIlwain Award (football, most improved). The Phil Dickens Award (outstanding football player) was shared by Jake Gregory and Keyvont Baines and the Jim B. Satterfield Award (four-year football player, all-region team) was shared by Gregory and Hrobsky.

Fourteen students were also recognized by Hartsville’s Tennessee College of Applied Technology for earning their CNA (certified nursing assistant) certificates.

According to assistant principal Ben Johnson, the total amount of awards to the 79-member Class of 2018 between local awards, university awards, grants, lottery scholarships and state discounts was $1,084,782. That number will rise as more grants and awards are typically announced at graduation.

The Top 10 members of the Class of 2019 were: valedictorian Sarah Henry, salutatorian Ann Henry, Connor Belcher, Olivia Jones, Gregory, Cartwright, Amy Hix, Cooper Belcher, Rob Henry and Gabrelle Jones.

Of the 89-member class, 56 are graduating with either Honors or Scholars recognition.

To reach Honors level, students must meet the Scholars criteria and all ACT readiness benchmarks. To be a Scholar graduate, a student must complete or be on track to complete 14 of the core curriculum courses and three of the identified elective courses. Core courses are Algebra I and II, Geometry, English I-IV, Physical Science, Chemistry, Biology, U.S. History, World History, Government and Economics. Elective courses are Physics, Biology II, Pre-Calculus, Calculus and Dual Enrollment courses.

Senior Superlatives were: Mr. & Miss Stepping Stone, Justin Freeman and Ann Henry; Most Versatile, Jake Gregory and Mallorie McGee; Most Likely to Succeed, Connor Belcher and Amy Hix; Most Courteous, Eli Linville, Haley Eden and Sarah Henry; Most Dependable, Noah Hrobsky and Olivia Jones; Most Athletic, Keyvont Baines and Camyron Hurd; Most Friendly, Dyson Satterfield and Kaitlyn Foret; Best School Spirit, Austin Satterfield and Whitney Dansby; Best Dressed, Stetson White and Brenee Key.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.