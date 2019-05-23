Trousdale County High School’s all-class reunion to be held June 1

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Any graduate of Trousdale County High School, including the Class of 2019, is invited to attend the school’s annual all-class reunion on Saturday, June 1.

This year’s reunion will be held at the Eleanor Ford Auditorium at TCHS. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the lobby.

The event serves as an informal get-together to visit with old friends and other past students of Trousdale County High School.

The reunion is open to anyone who graduated or attended classes at TCHS. In past years, attendees have come from as far as Alaska and California.

Alumni still in Trousdale County are also asked to spread the word about the reunion through social media, such as Facebook and Twitter, to let more folks with ties to Trousdale County know about the event.

