Trousdale County PTA plans trio of local events

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County’s PTA has three events scheduled in February to raise awareness and funds for the organization.

‘Muffins with Mom’ will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. till noon at Trousdale County High School. Included will be a light brunch and a Valentine’s Day-themed painting project.

Tickets are $15 each, will children ages 4 and under free. RSVPs are needed by Jan. 24 and can be made by emailing [email protected]

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, a ‘Be Internet Awesome’ safety seminar will be held at Pig Pen BBQ beginning at 6:30 p.m.

A short presentation will be made on safe ways to navigate the Internet and social media.

Dinner and door prizes will be available and attendance is free.

The PTA is also offering Valentine’s Love Bugs for $5 each. Customers can order brownie bites, chocolate chip cookies or fairy bites that will be delivered with a small keepsake.

Delivery is free if in Trousdale County or $5 if out of county. Orders must be in by Feb. 6 and can also be made by emailing [email protected]

Trousdale County’s PTA is open to parents of students at any of the three schools. For more information on the PTA, visit the group’s Facebook page or contact president Jessica Byrd.