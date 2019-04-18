By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s Parent-Teacher Association has gained official state and School Board approval and is actively recruiting new members.

The PTA was formed earlier this year by parents who want to better improve communication between parents and school administration.

Topics discussed by the group at its initial meeting included improvements to the playground at the elementary school, helping organize and improve field trips, clarifying policies on birthday party invitations and providing opportunities for parents to volunteer at their child’s school.

Jessica Byrd is serving as PTA president and encourages any parent with a child in Trousdale County Schools to join by contacting the group’s Facebook page (Trousdale County PTA) or by emailing tcpta@yahoo.com.

The PTA covers all three of the county’s schools and plans monthly meetings.

“We are committed to promote a positive learning environment for every child in Trousdale County. We are working together to not only support our schools, but to give every parent and child a voice. We need members to make our vision possible. If you want to make your voice heard, join today!” Byrd said in a statement.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.