Trousdale Elementary holds annual reading day

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Business and government leaders from the Trousdale County community visited Trousdale County Elementary School last week as part of the annual “Read Across America” week.

“Read Across America” is an annual reading motivation and awareness program organized by the National Education Association that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.

Motivating children to read is an important factor in student achievement and creating lifelong successful readers. Research has shown that children who are motivated and spend more time reading do better in school.

Participants read books to children in each classroom at TCES on March 1 as part of the “Read Across America” campaign. Readers included Chief Deputy Wayland Cothron and Deputy Dusty Cato of the Sheriff’s Department, Director of Schools Clint Satterfield, EMS Director Matt Batey, Chamber of Commerce Director Natalie Knudsen and Vidette editor Chris Gregory.

In addition to reading to students, participants were able to explain the impact reading has on their careers and in their lives.

TCES teacher Kellie Porter helped organize local efforts for “Read Across America,” which she has done the last three years.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.